Sean Payton: Randy Gregory could still be traded

The Broncos will release defensive end Randy Gregory. If they can’t trade him.

Teams are usually subtle with such plans. In this case, the Broncos admit them.

“It hasn’t been finalized yet because, typically, before a transaction takes place there may be some teams interested in a trade,” coach Sean Payton told reporters on Wednesday regarding Gregory’s release. “If any of that came to fruition, then we would let you guys know.”

How long will the Broncos wait to release Gregory, if no trade materializes?

“Generally, 24 to 48 hours,” Payton said.

Payton said it was not a mutual decision between player and team. “This was something we made and decided,” Payton said. “We just felt like some of our younger players and where we’re going it was best for our team right now.”

It’s best for the Broncos to try to get something for Gregory, even if it’s a Cam Akers/J.C. Jackson-style flip-flop of future sixth- and seventh-round picks. The Broncos are on the hook for the balance of Gregory’s $14 million salary anyway, with an offset likely in the amount of the prorated veteran minimum.

Anything they can get is better than the nothing they’ll receive if/when they cut him.