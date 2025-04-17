 Skip navigation
Sean Payton: There will be a focus on running backs in the draft

  
Published April 17, 2025 03:31 PM

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said at a Thursday press conference that he’s happy the team solved their quarterback issue in last year’s draft and how to best help Bo Nix was the subject of several questions about this year’s plans.

Payton said that he believes there are two major allies to help any quarterback. Payton said “real good defense and a real good running game” are big pluses to the play of a signal caller and said that he thinks there are players that can help in both of those areas.

The Broncos did a bit more to upgrade the defense in free agency and Payton suggested that they’ll be addressing the backfield next week.

“There will be focus on the running back position,” Payton said. “It’s a pretty good draft for running backs.”

Payton said there are a number of different types of backs in this year’s class and said that he and General Manager George Paton are asking themselves “how do they add to what we do offensively.” He also said that drafting a back in the first round — the Broncos have the 20th overall pick — works “if you have a real clear vision for how you want to use them” and Paton said the team is open to doing so next Thursday, so they could address the position right out of the gate.