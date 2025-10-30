 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fullcooperintv_251029.jpg
DeJean feels ‘built for any of the three’ DB spots
nbc_pft_dejeanclip_251029.jpg
What DeJean has learned from Fangio with Eagles
nbc_pft_rbsurgewk8v3_251029.jpg
Taylor, Cook, Barkley reestablish RB value

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fullcooperintv_251029.jpg
DeJean feels ‘built for any of the three’ DB spots
nbc_pft_dejeanclip_251029.jpg
What DeJean has learned from Fangio with Eagles
nbc_pft_rbsurgewk8v3_251029.jpg
Taylor, Cook, Barkley reestablish RB value

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean Payton: “Tremendous leader” Marcedes Lewis is in “great shape” at 41

  
Published October 29, 2025 08:57 PM

Thwarted in their efforts to add a tight end via waivers (twice), the Denver Broncos had to find a free agent at the position.

They found one in 41-year-old Marcedes Lewis.

“You kind of follow his career, and I knew he’d been training, I knew he’s in great shape,” coach Sean Payton told reporters on Wednesday regarding the decision to add the 2006 first-rounder. “He’s a tremendous blocker. . . . So we brought him in for a workout, brought him on to our practice squad. I’m glad he’s here. He’s a tremendous leader. . . . He had been in the league long enough where the reports have just been unbelievable anywhere he’s been. Jacksonville, Green Bay, Chicago. It’s good to have him here.”

Payton recognized the unusual nature of a position player having a 20-year NFL career.

I think he’s obsessed with taking care of himself,” Payton said. “That has a lot to do with it. I had checked on a mutual friend. He’s been training two times a day and then you can see that he’s in shape.”

If Lewis plays for the Broncos on Sunday against the Texans, he’ll be going against a team coached by DeMeco Ryans, another first-round pick from the class of 2006.

“I think when he’s 55, he’s going to be able to block the D-gap,” Payton said of Lewis. “We used to say that about Vinny Testaverde, like when he’s 60, he’s still going to throw a pretty ball. I just think that all the other things that come with him are assets for our team.”

The team is otherwise doing very well, at 6-2. The Lewis signing addresses one of the Broncos’ few glaring needs.