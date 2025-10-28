Report: Broncos put in waiver claims for TEs Brendan Bates, Ben Sims

The Broncos are apparently looking for some help at tight end.

Denver put in waiver claims for both Brendan Bates and Ben Sims on Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. But with the Broncos carrying a 6-2 record, the club is further down the list in the waiver-claim order. So, Bates was awarded to the Browns, and Sims went to the Vikings.

Denver is dealing with multiple injuries at tight end. Lucas Krull was already slated to miss much of the season after foot surgery. Then fellow tight end Nate Adkins suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s victory over the Cowboys.

Evan Engram and Adam Trautman are still healthy and available at the position. Engram is third on the team with 26 receptions, netting 215 yards receiving with a touchdown.

Denver will be on the road to face Houston in Week 9 before playing the Raiders on Thursday night in Week 10, and hosting the Chiefs in Week 11 before their Week 12 bye.