Sean Payton: Tyler Badie doing better, still being evaluated

Broncos running back Tyler Badie is back in Denver after suffering a back injury in Sunday’s win over the Jets and head coach Sean Payton offered a limited update on Badie’s status on Monday.

Badie was taken off the field on a cart while strapped on a backboard and he flew home on a commercial flight after being evaluated at a local hospital. The exact nature of the injury isn’t known, but Badie has movement in all his limbs and Payton said his condition has improved.

“We’re still evaluating him now. He’s doing better,” Payton said, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. “Everyone that’s reached out, we appreciate the concerns. Fortunately, he was able to come back before the day ended.”

Badie was injured on his first carry in Sunday’s game. He had 10 carries for 86 yards in the previous two games.