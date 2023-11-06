Sean Payton wants to get Marvin Mims more involved in Broncos offense

The Broncos are back from their bye and head coach Sean Payton has his eyes on upping the contributions of one member of the offense.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims had nine catches for 242 yards and a touchdown — a 60-yarder in Week Two — in the first four weeks of the season, but he had just two catches for four yards over the next four games. The second-round pick has also returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, so it’s not hard to understand why Payton is focused on getting the ball to the rookie more often in the second half of the year.

“How do we get Marvin more touches and how do we incorporate him more into what we’re doing offensively?’’ Payton said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “I’m sitting here looking at a notepad with his jersey number on it in front of me. And that’s our job as coaches. We really believe we have a good, young, talented player. Obviously, there’s other players on the offense that deserve the same type of attention relative to play design. But we’re going to work our tails off to move that needle where he’s getting opportunities not only in the passing game but he just does a lot of things well and he’s really good with the ball in his hands.”

Trading Jerry Jeudy would have been one way to open the door to more of a role for Mims, but the Broncos passed on doing that before last week’s deadline so the plan to get Mims going will have to take another path in the weeks to come.