Sean Tucker earns NFC offensive player of the week

In Tampa Bay’s first five games of 2024, running back Sean Tucker had taken just two carries and caught one pass.

That changed in a major way in Week 6, and now Tucker has been named NFC offensive player of the week.

Tucker finished the Buccaneers 51-27 victory over the Saints with 192 yards from scrimmage — 136 rushing along with three catches for 56 yards — with two total touchdowns.

Having joined the Bucs as an undrafted rookie out of Syracuse last year, Tucker is the first Tampa Bay player to earn a player of the week award since 2021.

The Buccaneers will be back at home to play the Ravens on Monday night in Week 7.