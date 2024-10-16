 Skip navigation
Sean Tucker earns NFC offensive player of the week

  
Published October 16, 2024 12:09 PM

In Tampa Bay’s first five games of 2024, running back Sean Tucker had taken just two carries and caught one pass.

That changed in a major way in Week 6, and now Tucker has been named NFC offensive player of the week.

Tucker finished the Buccaneers 51-27 victory over the Saints with 192 yards from scrimmage — 136 rushing along with three catches for 56 yards — with two total touchdowns.

Having joined the Bucs as an undrafted rookie out of Syracuse last year, Tucker is the first Tampa Bay player to earn a player of the week award since 2021.

The Buccaneers will be back at home to play the Ravens on Monday night in Week 7.