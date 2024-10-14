Sean Tucker: Whatever I got, I wanted to take advantage of it

Rookie Bucky Irving has gotten a lot of buzz as a new running back on the block in Tampa this season, but he’s not the only new name to take note of in the Buccaneers backfield.

Sean Tucker was mostly used on special teams in the first five weeks of the year, but an injury to Rachaad White opened the door for him on offense in New Orleans on Sunday. Tucker burst through the door and didn’t stop running until he reached the end zone.

Tucker ran 14 times for 136 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 56 yards and another score in the 51-27 Buccaneers victory. Quarterback Baker Mayfield said Tucker showed “more than just the next man up mentality” and Tucker said the outing was “a testament to all the hard work” he’s put in since joining the Bucs as an undrafted rookie last year.

“Just whatever I got, I wanted to take advantage of it,” Tucker said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I wasn’t really worried about how many touches I would get. I just wanted to play great out there.”

Tucker certainly took care of playing great and we’ll see how things stack up in a backfield that got a lot deeper on Sunday.