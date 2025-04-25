 Skip navigation
SEC, Big Ten accounted for 26 of 32 first-round picks

  
The first two picks of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft did not come from schools in the SEC or Big 10, but it soon became clear that those two conferences would dominate the night.

Penn State’s Abdul Carter was the third pick, LSU’s Will Campbell was the fifth pick and those two conferences wound up accounting for 26 of the 32 selections on the opening night.

Fifteen of those players came from SEC schools, which ties the first-round record for a single conference that the SEC set in 2020. The 11 first-round picks are a Big 10 record.

Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, and Texas each had at least three players selected and four Ohio State players wound up hearing their names called before the night was out. Penn State, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Alabama each had two players taken off the board on Thursday.

The ACC and Big 12 were the only other conference with multiple selections. The Mountain West — Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty — and Missouri Valley — Seahawks guard Gray Zabel — were the other conferences with players picked in the first round.