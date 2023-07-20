 Skip navigation
Second-round pick Jayden Reed signs, wrapping up Packers draft class signings

  
Published July 19, 2023 09:04 PM

The Packers wrapped up their draft class signings Wednesday night.

Second-round receiver Jayden Reed signed his four-year rookie deal, his agent, David Canter, tweeted. It came a few hours after the Packers announced the signing of second-rounder Luke Musgrave.

The Packers now have all 13 draft picks under contract.

Reed, a receiver, began his college career at Western Michigan before transferring to Michigan State for his final three seasons. His junior season was his best season, with 59 receptions for 1,026 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Reed totaled 2,919 yards from scrimmage and 29 touchdowns in four collegiate seasons.