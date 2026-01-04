Seeking No. 5 seed, Rams lead Cardinals 16-6 at halftime

So far, the Rams are on track to capture the NFC’s No. 5 seed.

Though things have not necessarily been fluid, Los Angeles leads Arizona 16-6 at halftime of Week 18.

Rams receiver Puka Nacua scored the only touchdown of the first half with 1:22 left in the second quarter when he made a one-handed, fourth-and-goal catch in the end zone. Nacua entered the game six behind Ja’Marr Chase for the league lead in receptions and now has tied that mark.

Nacua’s touchdown capped an 18-play drive, which was the longest for the Rams all season.

The Rams got back on the board after Ahkello Witherspoon picked off a deep pass from Jacoby Brissett, engineering a two-minute drive to score a 40-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the contest 104 yards behind Dak Prescott for the league lead and has now surpassed it. Stafford was 15-of-23 for 137 yards with a touchdown in the first half. Stafford will now finish as the league’s passing leader for the first time in his 17-year career.

Los Angeles’ defense heavily pressured Brissett throughout the first half, with the quarterback going 8-of-13 for 92 yards with an interception.

Tight end Trey McBride also had 119 receptions entering Week 18 and so far has three for 40 yards.

The Rams will receive the second-half kickoff. If they win, they will be the NFC’s No. 5 seed and head to Charlotte to play the Panthers in the Wild Card round.