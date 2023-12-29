“Several owners” already have been questioned under oath in collusion grievance over guaranteed contracts

In the process of pondering the failure of teams to try to sign quarterback Lamar Jackson to an offer sheet in March, we were reminded of the grievance filed by the NFL Players Association in November 2022 over the refusal to give fully-guaranteed contracts to “certain quarterbacks,” following the five-year, fully-guaranteed Deshaun Watson deal with the Browns.

After last night’s update on the still-pending grievance, some more information has emerged.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, “several owners” already have been questioned under oath, during depositions conducted as part of the grievance. Given the sensitivity of the proceedings, the source declined to name any of the owners.

The wish list for proving the collusion case would (or at least should) include Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, who publicly said this after the Watson deal was done: “I don’t know that he should’ve been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract. To me, that’s something that is groundbreaking, and it’ll make negotiations harder with others.” Another owner who might shed light on the situation would be Arthur Blank of the Falcons. His team pursued Watson in 2022. In 2023, the Falcons didn’t try to sign Jackson. Blank cited, among other things, Jackson’s injury history. (The fact that Watson suffered a torn ACL at Clemson and a torn ACL with the Texans did not deter the Falcons in 2022.)

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam would be another candidate for questioning. What was said to him by other owners about the Watson deal? Did he truly get the “cold shoulder” at the league meetings in March 2022 after doing the Watson deal earlier that month?

A case this likely won’t be proven by smoking guns, unless someone was dumb enough to reduce to writing evidence of intent to collude regarding guaranteed contracts. It’ll be proven by circumstantial evidence, like Bisciotti saying the Watson deal will make other negotiations harder. Like Blank’s team pursuing Watson but not Jackson, after Watson got a five-year guaranteed deal. Like any and all harrumphs Haslam endured from his business partners.

However it plays out, it will still take some time. The case remains in the discovery phase. Per the source, a decision is still months away.

