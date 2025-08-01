 Skip navigation
Shane Lemieux to sign with Saints

  
Published August 1, 2025 12:52 PM

Veteran guard Shane Lemieux will be back with the Saints for the 2025 season.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Lemieux will sign a new contract with the team after playing with them last year.

Lemieux played in seven games and made four starts for New Orleans. He spent his first four seasons with the Giants, but was limited to six games over his final three years because of injuries.

The Saints moved 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning to left guard this offseason. Cesar Ruiz is the incumbent right guard and the team also has Nick Saldiveri and Dillon Radunz on the roster.