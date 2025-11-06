Shane Steichen: AD Mitchell is a very talented player, I wish him the best

The Colts traded receiver AD Mitchell to the Jets this week as part of the deal for cornerback Sauce Gardner.

A second-round pick in 2024, Mitchell looked like he was on his way to having a breakout game against the Rams back in Week 4. But then he infamously dropped the ball before crossing the goal line while trying to celebrate a potential touchdown.

Mitchell had made just two catches for 15 yards since that game, clearly falling out of favor with head coach Shane Steichen, who also serves as Indianapolis’ offensive play-caller.

In his Wednesday press conference, Steichen was asked if he had a chance to talk to Mitchell since the Colts agreed to the deal.

“I did. We talked to him before the trade happened, right before it happened,” Steichen said, via transcript from the team. “And obviously, I got a lot of respect for AD. I think AD is a very talented player. This is part of the business. Like I said, I wish him all the best. I hope he goes and has great success in New York.”

Mitchell appeared in 25 career games for the Colts with eight starts. He caught 32 passes for 464 yards with the club.