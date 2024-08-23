Shane Steichen: Anthony Richardson will to be awesome and fun to watch

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson had an up-and-down preseason finale on Thursday, with the signal-caller himself describing the night as “decent.”

Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen used a more positive word.

“I thought it was good,” Steichen said in his postgame press conference. “[T]hat first drive was really good. There was some miscommunication stuff on one of the plays, but to get him out there again like I said, running around with those guys and getting that quarter, quarter-and-a-half, it was great to see. You saw some explosiveness that he had on the first drive and made some really good throws. I think he was seven of eight of that first drive, so it was great to get him out there.”

Richardson played five series, finishing 8-of-14 for 86 yards with a touchdown, an interception, and 3 rush yards.

The miscommunication Steichen referred to was Richardson’s pick-six late in the first quarter, where Richardson and his receiver weren’t on the same page. Steichen added, “I’m not concerned about that.” He also wasn’t concerned about the other missed throws.

But one element Richardson does need to improve is keeping hold of the football, as he was strip-sacked and got lucky that the Colts recovered it.

“You just have to have two hands on the ball right there,” Steichen said. “You just never know where guys are coming from, and the guy came from behind and he went out of the pocket to the left. Just getting two hands on it.”

Now that Indianapolis’ preseason slate is complete, the Colts have some time to get Richardson and the rest of the club ready to host the division-rival Texans on Sept. 8. Steichen noted it’s great that Richardson got through camp with no issues.

“He’s played what, four-and-a-half games? To get out there and be his first full season, which we’re looking forward to, I just go back to his playmaking ability,” Steichen said. “He’ll make some huge plays for us this year. I think it’s going to be awesome and fun to watch.”