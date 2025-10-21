 Skip navigation
Shane Steichen: Daniel Jones' play not a surprise to me, I think he's played well his whole career

  
Published October 21, 2025 11:39 AM

With quarterback Daniel Jones behind center, the Colts have become the league’s top offense, entering Week 8 ranked No. 1 in points and No. 2 in total yards.

The team is best in the league, scoring on 62 percent of its possessions, gaining 41.2 yards per drive, and 3.38 points per drive.

Based on Jones’ track record through his first six seasons, this is a surprise for many. But that’s not the case for Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen.

“I think he’s played well his whole career, to be honest,” Steichen said in his Monday press conference. “That’s me. When I watched the tape, when I went back and looked at it, I think he’s been a great player this whole time. To get him here and to see the success he’s having with the guys that we’ve got, it’s not a surprise to me right now at all.”

Jones has completed 71 percent of his throws for 1,790 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions — good for a 105.9 passer rating. That’s well about his previous career average passer rating of 84.3.

Steichen noted the Colts’ offense is feeding off of Jones’ preparation and energy.

“Oh, there’s no question,” Steichen said. “I think when the trigger man behind center touches the ball every single snap, and he’s got to make a decision on every play. He drops back — there’s a ton of confidence in that because of the work he puts in. Like I said, he’s always here. He’s always working, questions, conversations nonstop, all day, every day, football.

“So, yeah, it breeds a lot of confidence in our football team for sure with the way he works and the way he’s playing.”