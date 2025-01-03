Shane Steichen declines to say if Jim Irsay has told him he’ll remain Colts’ head coach

Colts head coach Shane Steichen is getting questions about his future after missing the playoffs for the second season in a row, but those are questions he’s declining to answer.

Asked if he thinks he’ll be back next year based on what Colts owner Jim Irsay has told him, Steichen said he doesn’t want to speak to what he and Irsay discuss.

“I’ll keep our conversations private,” Steichen said. “I do have really good conversations with him weekly.”

Steichen acknowledged that 7-9 with one game to go was not where the Colts wanted to be.

“It’s a frustrating season, the ups and downs of it, obviously didn’t go the way we wanted as a football team,” Steichen said. “We’ve got one more opportunity to go out there as a football team and finish it the right way.”

Steichen said the Colts are building something and could take it to the next level in 2025.

“I think we’re really close, I do,” Steichen said.

But whether Steichen will be the one leading the team next year remains to be seen.