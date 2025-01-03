 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shane Steichen declines to say if Jim Irsay has told him he’ll remain Colts’ head coach

  
Published January 3, 2025 04:17 PM

Colts head coach Shane Steichen is getting questions about his future after missing the playoffs for the second season in a row, but those are questions he’s declining to answer.

Asked if he thinks he’ll be back next year based on what Colts owner Jim Irsay has told him, Steichen said he doesn’t want to speak to what he and Irsay discuss.

“I’ll keep our conversations private,” Steichen said. “I do have really good conversations with him weekly.”

Steichen acknowledged that 7-9 with one game to go was not where the Colts wanted to be.

“It’s a frustrating season, the ups and downs of it, obviously didn’t go the way we wanted as a football team,” Steichen said. “We’ve got one more opportunity to go out there as a football team and finish it the right way.”

Steichen said the Colts are building something and could take it to the next level in 2025.

“I think we’re really close, I do,” Steichen said.

But whether Steichen will be the one leading the team next year remains to be seen.