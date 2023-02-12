 Skip navigation
Shane Steichen declines to say whether he will be the Colts’ next head coach

  
Published February 12, 2023 06:18 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their final predictions for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Amid reports that the Colts plan to hire Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their next head coach, Steichen is staying mum.

Steichen declined to comment on the matter shortly after the Eagles’ loss at Super Bowl LVII, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

It’s unsurprising that Steichen, coming off a heartbreaking loss, wouldn’t be in the mood to talk about his next job.

But the Colts appear to be closing in on hiring Steichen, even as we need to remember that nothing is official until a contract is signed -- something that Colts fans remember all too well, as the last time they tried to hire a Super Bowl offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, it blew up in their faces.