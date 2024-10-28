Shane Steichen on Anthony Richardson starting this week: We’re evaluating everything

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson asked to come out of Sunday’s loss to the Texans for a play because he “needed a break” after doing a lot of running on the two previous plays.

On Monday, head coach Shane Steichen said it’s possible the team will be asking Richardson to spend a longer period of time on the bench in Week Nine and beyond. Steichen was asked at his press conference if Richardson will be the starting quarterback against the Vikings this week.

“We’re evaluating everything,” Steichen said, via multiple reporters.

Richardson missed two games with an oblique injury earlier this year and has completed 44.4 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and seven interceptions in his six starts. Joe Flacco started the two games that Richardson did not play and would presumably return to the starting lineup if the Colts decide that it is time to make a change.