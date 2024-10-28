 Skip navigation
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race

Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race

Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Shane Steichen on Anthony Richardson starting this week: We’re evaluating everything

  
Published October 28, 2024 02:52 PM

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson asked to come out of Sunday’s loss to the Texans for a play because he “needed a break” after doing a lot of running on the two previous plays.

On Monday, head coach Shane Steichen said it’s possible the team will be asking Richardson to spend a longer period of time on the bench in Week Nine and beyond. Steichen was asked at his press conference if Richardson will be the starting quarterback against the Vikings this week.

“We’re evaluating everything,” Steichen said, via multiple reporters.

Richardson missed two games with an oblique injury earlier this year and has completed 44.4 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and seven interceptions in his six starts. Joe Flacco started the two games that Richardson did not play and would presumably return to the starting lineup if the Colts decide that it is time to make a change.