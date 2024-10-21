 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Shane Steichen optimistic Jonathan Taylor will return to practice this week

  
Published October 21, 2024 03:12 PM

The Colts could be getting a significant boost to both their offense and defense this week.

Via multiple reporters on the Colts beat, head coach Shane Steichen said in his Monday news conference that he’s optimistic about both Jonathan Taylor and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner returning to practice this week.

Taylor (ankle) hasn’t played since the Week 4 loss to the Steelers. He’s rushed for 349 yards with four touchdowns and caught six passes for 77 yards so far this season.

Buckner (ankle) has been out since the Week 2 loss to Green Bay. He recorded 1.5 sacks in Week 1.

Steichen also noted rookie linebacker Jaylon Charles is set to miss some time with an ankle injury, with multiple reporters noting that he could be out for at least four weeks.

The Colts’ first injury report of the week will be issued on Wednesday, as the club will take on the Texans in Week 9.