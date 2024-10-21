Shane Steichen optimistic Jonathan Taylor will return to practice this week

The Colts could be getting a significant boost to both their offense and defense this week.

Via multiple reporters on the Colts beat, head coach Shane Steichen said in his Monday news conference that he’s optimistic about both Jonathan Taylor and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner returning to practice this week.

Taylor (ankle) hasn’t played since the Week 4 loss to the Steelers. He’s rushed for 349 yards with four touchdowns and caught six passes for 77 yards so far this season.

Buckner (ankle) has been out since the Week 2 loss to Green Bay. He recorded 1.5 sacks in Week 1.

Steichen also noted rookie linebacker Jaylon Charles is set to miss some time with an ankle injury, with multiple reporters noting that he could be out for at least four weeks.

The Colts’ first injury report of the week will be issued on Wednesday, as the club will take on the Texans in Week 9.