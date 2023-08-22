Shane Steichen refers questions on Jonathan Taylor to Chris Ballard

News broke on Monday that the Colts had granted Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade.

Taylor, however, is back with the team in Philadelphia for a joint practice with the Eagles followed by the team’s preseason game.

Still on the physically unable to perform list, Taylor watched Tuesday’s practice — which ended with a fight.

After the session, head coach Shane Steichen tried to get ahead of any Taylor questions by beginning his press conference with a mini-statement about the running back.

“I’m aware of obviously the reports of JT,’’ Steichen said, via Mike Chappell of FOX59 Indianapolis. “But my focus right now is on this football team, this joint practice, and getting these guys ready to play for Thursday night.’’

Steichen later reiterated that Taylor is not yet medically cleared. Steichen was also asked if he was hoping to see the situation resolved.

“We’re working through these things,’’ Steichen said. “I’ll refrain all those questions to [G.M.] Chris Ballard.’’

While a report out of Miami indicated the Dolphins are likely to explore a trade for Taylor, it’s difficult to pinpoint other teams that might have interest in the running back.