Shane Steichen: Until I say otherwise, Joe Flacco’s our guy right now

The Colts are 0-2 since benching Anthony Richardson for Joe Flacco at starting quarterback, with Flacco struggling in last week’s loss to the Vikings and Sunday’s loss to the Bills.

Despite Flacco committing four turnovers against Buffalo, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters after the game that he didn’t consider turning to Richardson at any point.

“I didn’t, right there,” Steichen said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “Until I say otherwise, Joe’s our guy right now.”

Flacco finished Sunday’s game 26-of-35 for 272 yards with two touchdowns, three interceptions, and a lost fumble on a strip-sack.

“[He’s] a guy that’s a veteran guy. We’ve had two games that we’d like to have back,” Steichen said. “Right now, Joe’s the guy.”

Flacco had done well earlier in the season playing in spot duty for Richardson. But things have been different since taking over as the starter. Last week against Minnesota, Flacco finished 16-of-27 for 179 yards with an interception and a fumble.

“I think you gotta keep believing. It’s never about one guy. It’s the ultimate team game. You’re gonna go through adversity in football season,” Steichen said, via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com. “We gotta go get better.”