 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shane Steichen: We’ll have an evaluation process this week, but I’m excited to be here

  
Published January 5, 2025 06:56 PM

The Colts defeated the Jaguars 26-23 in overtime on Sunday, finishing head coach Shane Steichen’s second season at 8-9.

In recent weeks, there has been speculation about Steichen’s job security, as well as that of General Manager Chris Ballard.

Is Steichen expecting to return?

We’ll have those ongoing conversations,” Steichen said postgame, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I love being the head football coach here. Love everything about it, love this team. Obviously, we’ll have an evaluation process early on this week, but I’m excited to be here.

“Obviously, not where we want to be,” Steichen added. “We want to be in the playoffs. That part is disappointing, but I am proud of the way the guys fought this last game.”

On the subject of whether or not the Colts have the right people in place to fix things in the future, Steichen said, “I believe so.”

“It obviously didn’t go the way we wanted it to go,” Steichen said. “One of those years that was a down year for us. But again, I’m going to work relentlessly with everyone to get this thing going in the right direction so we can put a championship culture and winning product on the field next year.”

We’ll see if Colts owner Jim Irsay elects to make significant changes and what those changes are in the coming days.