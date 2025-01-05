Shane Steichen: We’ll have an evaluation process this week, but I’m excited to be here

The Colts defeated the Jaguars 26-23 in overtime on Sunday, finishing head coach Shane Steichen’s second season at 8-9.

In recent weeks, there has been speculation about Steichen’s job security, as well as that of General Manager Chris Ballard.

Is Steichen expecting to return?

“We’ll have those ongoing conversations,” Steichen said postgame, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I love being the head football coach here. Love everything about it, love this team. Obviously, we’ll have an evaluation process early on this week, but I’m excited to be here.

“Obviously, not where we want to be,” Steichen added. “We want to be in the playoffs. That part is disappointing, but I am proud of the way the guys fought this last game.”

On the subject of whether or not the Colts have the right people in place to fix things in the future, Steichen said, “I believe so.”

“It obviously didn’t go the way we wanted it to go,” Steichen said. “One of those years that was a down year for us. But again, I’m going to work relentlessly with everyone to get this thing going in the right direction so we can put a championship culture and winning product on the field next year.”

We’ll see if Colts owner Jim Irsay elects to make significant changes and what those changes are in the coming days.