Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Shannon Sharpe makes even stronger anti-Skip Bayless statement with Twitter “like”

  
Published June 1, 2023 03:47 PM

The looming departure of Shannon Sharpe from FS1’s Undisputed has sparked some interesting activity on Twitter by the Hall of Fame tight end.

Earlier today, we pointed out a couple of “likes” from Sharpe of tweets that shed like on turmoil between Sharpe and co-host Skip Bayless. Since then, Sharpe liked another tweet that contains a frontal assault on Skip.

Sharpe has clicked the little heart on this tweet from Dan Clark, a baseball writer with more than 50,000 followers: “Shannon Sharpe has outgrown Skip Bayless. He is far superior. He has a wonderfully bright future ahead. Bayless, meanwhile, won’t find another partner. His career will nosedive because he is a piece of shit .”

That sort of says it all, without Sharpe saying anything.

Chances are there’s quite a story to be told regarding the manner in which things fell apart between Sharpe and Bayless.