Shannon Sharpe makes even stronger anti-Skip Bayless statement with Twitter “like”

The looming departure of Shannon Sharpe from FS1’s Undisputed has sparked some interesting activity on Twitter by the Hall of Fame tight end.

Earlier today, we pointed out a couple of “likes” from Sharpe of tweets that shed like on turmoil between Sharpe and co-host Skip Bayless. Since then, Sharpe liked another tweet that contains a frontal assault on Skip.

Sharpe has clicked the little heart on this tweet from Dan Clark, a baseball writer with more than 50,000 followers: “Shannon Sharpe has outgrown Skip Bayless. He is far superior. He has a wonderfully bright future ahead. Bayless, meanwhile, won’t find another partner. His career will nosedive because he is a piece of shit .”

That sort of says it all, without Sharpe saying anything.

Chances are there’s quite a story to be told regarding the manner in which things fell apart between Sharpe and Bayless.