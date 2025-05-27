Shannon Sharpe postpones Nightcap summer tour

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe had planned a summer tour of his popular Nightcap podcast with former NFL receiver Chad Johnson.

Via Brendon Kleen of AwfulAnnouncing.com, Sharpe has delayed the tour for a year.

“We’ve decided to postpone the Nightcap tour,” Sharpe said in a recent episode of the podcast. “We look forward to seeing you guys in the summer of 2026. It’s going to be even bigger, even better. But Ocho and I have come to the conclusion that this is the best thing as of right now, was to postpone the tour. We look forward to seeing each and every one of you in 2026.”

The news comes at a time when Sharpe faces a $50 million lawsuit alleging sexual assault and other claims. His lawyer said in the days after the filing of the civil complaint that Sharpe offered “at least $10 million” to settle the case.

Sharpe has stepped away from his employment on ESPN’s First Take. He has continued to record both Club Shay Shay and the Nightcap podcast.

The lawsuit was filed on April 20. A formal response will be filed soon, if it hasn’t already been submitted. Extensions to respond routinely are granted among the lawyers who handle such matters.

Barring a settlement or dismissal, it’s unlikely that the civil action against Sharpe will be resolved by next summer.