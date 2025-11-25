Shaq Lawson agrees to join Bills practice squad

The Bills are bringing back a familiar face to their building.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Shaq Lawson has agreed to join Buffalo’s practice squad.

Lawson, 31, was a Bills first-round pick in 2016. This will be his third stint with the club after spending his first four years there and returning for 2022 and 2023. Last year, he appeared in one game for the Panthers.

In 110 career games with 38 starts, Lawson has registered 26.0 sacks, 42 tackles for loss, and 77 quarterback hits.