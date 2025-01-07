 Skip navigation
Shaq Mason, John Metchie out of practice for Texans

  
Published January 7, 2025 06:00 PM

The Texans were down an offensive lineman at practice on Tuesday.

Right guard Shaq Mason missed practice with the knee injury that also kept him out of the last two games of the regular season. Juice Scruggs has been playing in Mason’s place.

Wide receiver John Metchie missed practice with a shoulder injury. He had two catches for 24 yards last Sunday.

Defensive lineman Denico Autry (knee) and linebacker Jake Hansen (ankle) were also out of practice. Defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (ankle), linebacker Christian Harris (ankle), cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion), and cornerback D’Angelo Ross (shoulder) were all listed as limited participants.

Defensive end Will Anderson (hand), offensive lineman Nick Broeker (hand), and tight end Teagan Quitoriano (calf) were all full participants.