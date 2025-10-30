Shaq Thompson downgraded to DNP on Thursday’s practice report

The Bills had two changes among their injured players on their practice report.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring) took a step back on Thursday, not practicing after limited work on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) went the other way, returning to practice with a limited session after sitting out a day earlier.

Running back Ray Davis returned from an illness that kept him out on Wednesday and had full participation.

The rest of the report remained the same.

Linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle) were full participants again.

Milano has played only three games this season, seeing 100 snaps. He played Weeks 1-2 and Week 5. Milano was limited in the three practices of last week and inactive for Sunday’s game.

Bernard has not played since Week 6. He was limited all of last week and dressed for Sunday’s game but did not play.

The Bills still list both players as starters, but it’s unclear whether either will start this week if healthy. Thompson, Joe Andreessen and Dorian Williams were the starters at linebacker on Sunday.

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) and kicker Matt Prater (right calf) remained limited.