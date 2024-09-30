 Skip navigation
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
Simms: Watson's poor play is holding Browns back
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
Cousins: Falcons still have 'a lot to fix'
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Shaq Thompson is believed to have suffered torn Achilles

  
Published September 30, 2024 12:53 PM

The Panthers likely won’t have one of their key defensive players for the rest of the season.

Thompson is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Thompson is set to undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis.

Thompson suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

A first-round pick in 2015, Thompson has spent his entire career with the Panthers. He played just two games last season, having suffered a broken fibula early in the year.

Thompson, 30, had recorded 35 total tackles with two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit in 2024.