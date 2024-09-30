Shaq Thompson is believed to have suffered torn Achilles

The Panthers likely won’t have one of their key defensive players for the rest of the season.

Thompson is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Thompson is set to undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis.

Thompson suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

A first-round pick in 2015, Thompson has spent his entire career with the Panthers. He played just two games last season, having suffered a broken fibula early in the year.

Thompson, 30, had recorded 35 total tackles with two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit in 2024.