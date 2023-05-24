 Skip navigation
Shaquille O’Neal finally gets served in FTX lawsuit

  
Published May 24, 2023 09:48 AM

He was able to run, but he was not able to hide.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, after eluding process servers for months , finally has received a summons and complaint in the class action filed against him and other celebrities (including Tom Brady) over the collapse of FTX.

Attorney Adam Moskowitz tells PFT that O’Neal was served on Tuesday night, during the Heat-Celtics NBA game that O’Neal was working for TNT.

Coincidentally, the arena where the game was played previously was named FTX Center, before the company imploded.

“He was personally provided the papers, so he cannot raise his absurd delay tactics,” Moskowitz said. “We watched the prior Heat/Celtics game, so knew he would be in the outside broadcasting b0oth where fans were right next door.”

We caught wind of the fact that Shaq had been served because a PFT reader who attended the game tipped us off to the fact that a kerfuffle of some sort had occurred. The reader found and photographed the front page of a copy of the summons.

O’Neal was served with the original FTX lawsuit filed by the Moskowitz firm. He also was served in a new lawsuit over the Astrals Project , an NFT/crypto offering.

“The allegations in the new crypto complaint are very serious and detail how him, his son and his business partner all founded this NFT Metaverse and he made promises every week that he would be extremely involved, so the value of the NFTs would grow greatly,” Moskowitz said. “Once the FTX fraud was revealed, he ran away and has not been heard since.”

O’Neal has 20 days to respond to both complaints.