Shedeur Sanders 28-yard TD pass gives Browns 10-0 lead over Steelers

  
Published December 28, 2025 01:27 PM

So far, the Browns are keeping the AFC North race alive.

Shedeur Sanders connected with fellow rookie Harold Fannin Jr. for a 28-yard touchdown pass, giving Cleveland a 10-0 lead with 5:11 left in the first quarter.

Sanders had two chunk passes on the drive, first hitting Cedric Tillman on the left side for a 42-yard gain to put Cleveland in Pittsburgh territory.

A couple of plays after Trayveon Williams converted third-and-5 with a 9-yard run, Sanders floated one up for Fannin who caught it and rolled into the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown.

But Fannin apparently aggravated the groin injury he suffered during the week on the catch. He was able to get up and walk to the sideline under his own power. Multiple reporters on the scene note Fannin was examined in the tent but has been trying to jog on the sideline.

Browns kicker Andre Szmyt had opened the scoring with a 50-yard field goal to cap the Browns’ opening possession with points.