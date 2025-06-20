 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

burrowmailbag.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Burrow demand future trade?
nbc_pft_pftpm_sundayticket_250619.jpg
Broadcasters support NFL in Sunday Ticket appeal
nbc_pft_pftpm_rasheerice_250619.jpg
Rice’s status on hold until prosecution resolution

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

burrowmailbag.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Burrow demand future trade?
nbc_pft_pftpm_sundayticket_250619.jpg
Broadcasters support NFL in Sunday Ticket appeal
nbc_pft_pftpm_rasheerice_250619.jpg
Rice’s status on hold until prosecution resolution

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shedeur Sanders: “I made some wrong choices personally”

  
Published June 19, 2025 09:40 PM

After a pair of speeding tickets since June 5, Browns quarterback Sheduer Sanders is taking some heat. Appearing at teammate David Njoku’s charity softball game, Sanders addressed the situation.

I made some wrong choices personally and I can own up to them,” Sanders said. “I made some, you know, not great choices. . . . I learned. I learned. . . . I learned.”

The words look good. The delivery didn’t match them. Watch it and decide for yourself on whether the attitude matches the message.

Whether he has truly gotten the message will be revealed by future behavior. He should have known everyone was paying attention to everything he does. If he didn’t before, he does now.