Shedeur Sanders: “I made some wrong choices personally”

After a pair of speeding tickets since June 5, Browns quarterback Sheduer Sanders is taking some heat. Appearing at teammate David Njoku’s charity softball game, Sanders addressed the situation.

“I made some wrong choices personally and I can own up to them,” Sanders said. “I made some, you know, not great choices. . . . I learned. I learned. . . . I learned.”

The words look good. The delivery didn’t match them. Watch it and decide for yourself on whether the attitude matches the message.

Whether he has truly gotten the message will be revealed by future behavior. He should have known everyone was paying attention to everything he does. If he didn’t before, he does now.