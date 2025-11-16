 Skip navigation
Shedeur Sanders in as Browns QB with Dillon Gabriel in locker room for concussion evaluation

  
Published November 16, 2025 06:09 PM

It’s Shedeur Sanders time in Cleveland.

Sanders took the field to run the offense after the Browns forced a Ravens punt to start the second half of Sunday’s game. Dillon Gabriel started at quarterback, but he did not come out of the locker room after halftime because he is being evaluated for a concussion.

Sanders’ entry into the game was greeted with lusty cheers from a home crowd that had booed the Browns offense on multiple occasions in the first half of the game. The cheers got louder when Sanders completed passes to wide receiver Cedric Tillman and tight end David Njoku on the fifth-round pick’s first two NFL throws, but the drive stalled when Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton sacked him on third down.

That leaves the Browns up 16-10 with just under 10 minutes to play in the third quarter.