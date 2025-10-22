Shedeur Sanders is not taking first-team practice reps behind Dillon Gabriel

When Joe Flacco was the Browns’ starting quarterback, Cleveland was getting Dillon Gabriel ready behind him with select starters’ reps during the practice week.

But Gabriel is the starting quarterback now and there’s a difference between prepping an 18-year vet and a rookie.

That’s part of why, as head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed on Wednesday, fellow rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is not getting time with the starters during practice at this point.

“No, I mean with a young quarterback, with Dillon starting, you want to make sure he gets a lot of reps,” Stefanski said in his press conference. “Different when you have a veteran like Joe, but still getting reps in a bunch of periods.”

Gabriel has completed 60 percent of his passes for 546 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in his five appearances with three starts so far this season.