Shedeur Sanders named Browns backup QB

Shedeur Sanders is officially one play away.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in his Friday press conference that Sanders will serve as Cleveland’s backup quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Sanders has ascended to the role behind QB1 Dillon Gabriel after the Browns traded Joe Flacco to the Bengals earlier this week.

“In any decision, with the football team, just want to take time and make sure I’m doing what’s right for the players,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Sanders is currently the only other quarterback on the 53-man roster aside from Gabriel. The Browns could also sign practice squad QB Bailey Zappe to the 53-man roster to give the club an emergency third option at QB.

Gabriel, a third-round pick in this year’s draft, completed 19-of-33 passes for 190 yards with two touchdowns in last week’s loss. In three appearances this season, he’s completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 209 yards with three touchdowns and no picks.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders No. 144 overall in the fifth round of this year’s draft. Depending on how Gabriel performs during the season, Sanders may get an opportunity to start at some point in 2025.

But for now, he’ll be QB2 when Cleveland plays division-rival Pittsburgh on the road in Week 6.