Shedeur Sanders on Dillon Gabriel’s “entertainers” comment: No words or anything affect me

Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s in-game comments last Saturday created a bit of a stir because some people wondered they were about teammate Shedeur Sanders and Sanders got a chance to offer a response on Thursday.

Gabriel said in a halftime interview that “there are entertainers and there are competitors” before calling himself a competitor and he was asked in his postgame press conference if the contrast was related to Sanders. Gabriel said he was calling the media entertainers and said that all of his teammates are competitors.

On Thursday, Sanders said Gabriel spoke to him about the comment on the way back from the game. Sanders also said he wasn’t paying any attention to what Gabriel said or the reaction to it.

“I spoke with him,” Sanders said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “He said, ‘Nah bro, that wasn’t,’ he said that. He told me on the plane. He came up, he was like, ‘Nah bro, that wasn’t at you. I see how they trying to spin it.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m not tripping. Regardless of whatever it was.’ Nobody’s words or anything affects me.”

Sanders was also asked if he believes Gabriel and reiterated that the words had no impact on him.

“Did I believe him?” Sanders said. “I mean, I feel like you’re trying to start stuff now. I feel like you’re trying to start stuff. I mean, [the reporter’s] doing his job he’s supposed to. Do I feel like he did? I don’t know. And that’s not on me to sit here and be like, ‘Oh he did, he did it.’ That’s not going to change my life in any way.”

Sanders did not play last Saturday because of an oblique injury, but both he and Gabriel are slated to follow Joe Flacco in this Saturday’s game against the Rams.