Shedeur Sanders plans to skip the draft in Green Bay

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is not planning to be there to hear his name called in Green Bay at the 2025 NFL draft.

Sanders, who is expected to be among the top picks, was asked in an interview with Overtime if he will be in Green Bay, and he said he most likely will not be.

“No, we’ll most likely do Colorado or Dallas,” said Sanders, who grew up in Dallas. “We didn’t decide fully yet. We plan on doing it, like an event thing, and where it’ll be fun.”

Sanders said he thinks his hometown or his college town will be a better place to recognize all of the people who helped him get to where he is.

“The only thing with going to the draft is I want to spend those moments with my people,” Sanders said. “You got to think, having everybody come out there, bro, it’s going to be so expensive. So cost-wise, you’re saving a lot of money. You get to be around your people and all that. It’s not just me that was able to get to this point. It’s like a team. It was a team thing and it was a team of people that helped me get to where I am now. So I want to be able to make sure I’m able to enjoy that with everybody and nobody be in uncomfortable situations just for traveling and just to show support.”

The NFL has not yet announced which players will be invited to the draft, but Sanders would certainly be on the list, if he changes his mind and wants to attend.