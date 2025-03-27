 Skip navigation
Why Vikings can't just hand McCarthy QB1
Campbell's arm-length measurements change
Restrepo's 40-yard time could deter teams

NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Why Vikings can’t just hand McCarthy QB1
Campbell’s arm-length measurements change
Restrepo’s 40-yard time could deter teams

NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Shedeur Sanders set for private workouts with Titans, Browns

  
Published March 27, 2025 10:33 AM

Cam Ward isn’t the only quarterback who will have private workouts with the Titans and Browns.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Shedeur Sanders is set for workouts with the teams holding the top two picks in the draft as well. The workouts are slated to take place after the University of Colorodo’s Pro Day on April 4.

Ward worked out for the Browns on Wednesday and is set to work out for the Titans on Thursday.

The general consensus is that Ward is likely to go first overall to the Titans or a team that trades up with them. The Browns hold the second pick and Russell Wilson’s decision to sign with the Giants leaves them short on veteran options to compete with Kenny Pickett for the starting job this year.

That doesn’t mean they’ll be locked in on Sanders, but a strong workout could help his chances of making it two quarterbacks at the top of the 2025 draft.