Shedeur Sanders slides out of round four

  
Published April 26, 2025 02:10 PM

The slide continues for Shedeur Sanders. And for all other remaining quarterbacks.

Round four came and went with no quarterbacks taken.

So far, five quarterbacks have been drafted — Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel. The record low in the common draft era is seven, in 2015. Only six were drafted in 1955.

With each passing pick, the value of taking Sanders increases. And the value of his contract decreases. And his potential interest in trying to play college football for another year and make much more NIL money than NFL paychecks will potential build.