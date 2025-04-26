 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shedeur Sanders was prank called during the draft on Friday night

  
Published April 26, 2025 07:24 AM

The excruciating free fall of Shedeur Sanders has been streamed live. Those watching last night may have believed the plunge was over.

Shedeur believed it, too.

Via Christian Arnold of the New York Post, someone prank called Sanders on Friday, leading him to believe he was about to be drafted.

“Been waiting on you,” Shedeur says.

The caller eventually says that he’s going to “have to wait a little longer.”

Shedeur pulls the phone away and says, “What does that mean?”

He was stunned due in large part to his belief that no one had the number.

Even more stunning was that Sanders hasn’t been picked through three rounds and 102 selections. The process resumes at noon ET on Saturday.