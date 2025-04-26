Shedeur Sanders was prank called during the draft on Friday night

The excruciating free fall of Shedeur Sanders has been streamed live. Those watching last night may have believed the plunge was over.

Shedeur believed it, too.

Via Christian Arnold of the New York Post, someone prank called Sanders on Friday, leading him to believe he was about to be drafted.

“Been waiting on you,” Shedeur says.

The caller eventually says that he’s going to “have to wait a little longer.”

Shedeur pulls the phone away and says, “What does that mean?”

He was stunned due in large part to his belief that no one had the number.

Even more stunning was that Sanders hasn’t been picked through three rounds and 102 selections. The process resumes at noon ET on Saturday.