nbc_pft_eaglesdefandofficiatingv3_241125.jpg
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241125.jpg
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_superlatives_241125.jpg
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big

Sam Hubbard (personal), Sheldon Rankins (illness) miss Monday’s work

  
Published November 25, 2024 03:54 PM

The Bengals had a bonus practice day Monday after their off week last week.

They did not have to release a practice report, but coach Zac Taylor updated some absences.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins was out with a viral illness, and defensive end Sam Hubbard missed for personal reasons.

Rankins has 18 tackles and a sack in seven games, and Hubbard has 37 tackles, two sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and two passes defensed.

Taylor said he would update left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) on Wednesday. Brown was at Monday’s practice. Brown has missed three games this season.