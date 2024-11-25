Sam Hubbard (personal), Sheldon Rankins (illness) miss Monday’s work
The Bengals had a bonus practice day Monday after their off week last week.
They did not have to release a practice report, but coach Zac Taylor updated some absences.
Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins was out with a viral illness, and defensive end Sam Hubbard missed for personal reasons.
Rankins has 18 tackles and a sack in seven games, and Hubbard has 37 tackles, two sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and two passes defensed.
Taylor said he would update left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) on Wednesday. Brown was at Monday’s practice. Brown has missed three games this season.