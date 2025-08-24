 Skip navigation
Other PFT Content

Other PFT Content

Shilo Sanders is ejected from preseason finale for throwing a punch

  
Published August 23, 2025 08:48 PM

Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders squandered part of his closing argument to make the 53-man roster.

Sanders, an undrafted rookie, was ejected midway through the season quarter of Tampa Bay’s preseason finale, against the Bills.

The disqualification came after Sanders threw a punch at Bills tight end Zach Davidson.

It remains to be seen whether Sanders earns a spot on the team. Rosters reduce from 90 to 53 on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Sanders is listed as a third-string safety on the team’s unofficial depth chart.