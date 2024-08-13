Showing up for physical complicated Haason Reddick’s situation

The decision of the Jets to trade for edge rusher Haason Reddick when he wanted a new contract, without giving him a new contract, gave Reddick leverage.

He could have had even more.

Reddick could have refused to report for the physical on which the trade was conditioned, absent a new deal. He didn’t. He showed up. He spoke to reporters. While his comments carried a clear indication that he was hoping for a better deal, he allowed the trade to happen under the one he had.

At one level, that hurt his position. It finalized the trade and gave the Jets control over his rights. Because he’s not playing under his rookie contract, the fines are mandatory and non-waivable.

At another level, it helped his position. Or at least he thought it did. It finalized the deal, triggering the Jets’ investment. To realize a return on the investment, Reddick would have to show up.

If the Jets wanted to ensure that Reddick would show up, they needed to sign him to a new deal before the trade. If Reddick wanted to ensure he’d get a new deal, he needed to refuse to report to the Jets for the physical without one.

Both sides made a miscalculation. Both sides have a mess. Reddick is racking up significant fines. The Jets don’t have a player for whom they traded.

So what’s the end game? Ideally, the Jets would come up with a solution that allows Reddick to save face. A perceived win-win.

Waiving the fines, however, is no longer an option. The Jets will need to do something else.

Or they can just squat on Reddick’s contract. Fines eventually wil become lost paychecks. Bad for Reddick. In turn, the Jets won’t have Reddick on the field. Bad for the Jets.