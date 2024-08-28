 Skip navigation
Sixth-round pick Devin Leary among Ravens cut as team moves to 53-man roster

  
Published August 27, 2024 08:32 PM

The Ravens came into cutdown day with four quarterbacks, but only two made it onto the initial 53-man roster.

Lamar Jackson and Josh Johnson were on the right side of the cut line while rookies Devin Leary and Emory Jones were not. Leary was a sixth-round pick in April and Jones was signed as a free agent after going undrafted. The Ravens could try to sign either player to the practice squad if they go unclaimed.

The Ravens also waived or released tackle Corey Bullock, running back Chris Collier, cornerback Bump Cooper Jr., wide receiver Malik Cunningham, guard Darrian Dalcourt, linebacker Joe Evans, tight end Qadir Ismail, guard Tashawn Manning, tackle Julian Pearl, defensive end C.J. Ravenell, linebacker Yvandy Rigby, linebacker Josh Ross, wide receiver Dayton Wade, cornerback Pepe Williams, cornerback Ka’dar Hollman, running back John Kelly, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, wide receiver Anthony Willer, defensive back Daryl Worley, defensive tackle Deadrin Senat, and defensive tackle Josh Tupou.

Linebacker Deion Jennings, cornerback Christian Matthew, cornerback Arthur Maulet, cornerback Trayvon Mullen, wide receiver Isaiah Washington, and running back Owen Wright were placed on injured reserve. Maulet was designated for return in the regular season.

Running back Keaton Mitchell will remain on the PUP list and miss at least the first four games of the season.