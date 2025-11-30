Skyy Moore 66-yard punt return sets up Christian McCaffrey TD, 49ers lead 7-0

Cleveland’s special teams has been an issue for the club all season and it was again early in Sunday’s matchup with San Francisco.

The 49ers took advantage of a 66-yard punt return by Skyy Moore, with Christian McCaffrey going in the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown to give the club an early 7-0 lead.

Moore fielded the ball at San Francisco’s 18-yard line and found an open lane to get the ball 66 yards all the way down to the Cleveland 16.

Brock Purdy hit Christian McCaffrey for a 12-yard gain down to Cleveland’s 2 on third-and-8. It took the 49ers three more plays to get into the end zone, but McCaffrey finished the drive with a 1-yard score — his eighth rushing touchdown of the season.

