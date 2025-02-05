Skyy Moore limited on Wednesday, all Chiefs on 53-man roster full participants

Head coach Andy Reid noted that the Chiefs did not have any injuries to report and that’s reflected in their Wednesday practice report.

Everyone on the 53-man roster was a full participant in the day’s session.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) were the only players on the active roster listed and they were both full participants.

Receiver Skyy Moore (abdomen), who is returning from a stint on injured reserve, was limited on Wednesday. Moore hasn’t played since October. He did not have a catch in six regular-season games, but did return a pair of kicks, averaging 21.5 yards per return.