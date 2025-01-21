Snow in New Orleans will delay Saints’ head-coaching interviews

New Orleans is experiencing a rare snowstorm, and the Saints’ head-coaching search will be affected.

The Saints are rescheduling in-person interviews for their head coaching vacancy, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was supposed to interview in New Orleans today and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver were scheduled to interview tomorrow, but travel delays are expected into and out of New Orleans and so the team will have the coaches in town later this week.

Today marks the first snowfall in New Orleans in more than 15 years, so the city isn’t accustomed to it and traveling will be precarious. The NFL is crossing its fingers for good weather in the city that won’t affect travel for teams or fans attending Super Bowl LIX, which takes place in New Orleans on February 9.