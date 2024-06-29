Son of Mine arrives September 3

If you liked Father of Mine, you’ll love the sequel.

Son of Mine is coming September 3.

It picks up where the first book ends. I can’t say much about it, because I don’t want to spoil Father of Mine.

I’ll say this. Both books happen in 1973, with the second one partially taking place in 1975. It’s a mob story inspired by the actual crew that ran my hometown of Wheeling, West Virginia.

For those of you who haven’t read Father of Mine, what are you waiting for? Get it now for $3.99 in ebook form or $14.99 for the print edition.

This weekend, I’ll pick two or three folks from those who have entered the various giveaways from earlier this month. (If you haven’t, send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with your name, mailing address, and preferred inscription and “Father of Mine Giveaway” in the subject line.)

Summer is the perfect time to read a story that carries you away to a different time and different place, with a non-stop rollercoaster of action and conflict that will keep you guessing every step of the way. And it will get you ready for the sequel — which is better than the first book.

Don’t get me wrong. The first book is good, according to the fine folks at Kirkus Reviews. But I remember having real doubts about whether the story made sense. Whether the character-driven, first-person narratives worked. Whether, in the end, it didn’t suck.

I have no doubts this time around. Son of Mine is very good. When I read it now, I have no recollection of writing it and can’t help but wonder whether there was a cobbler-and-elves thing going on.

Or maybe it was the Mountain Dew.