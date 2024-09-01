 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Son of Mine lands in two days, making today a great day to read Father of Mine

  
Published September 1, 2024 11:42 AM

It’s the last Sunday before the NFL returns. Inexplicably, the college football schedule-makers have scheduled no games for Sunday or Monday afternoon, dropping just one prime-time game tonight and tomorrow night.

So what’s there to do today? With Son of Mine coming Tuesday, it’s a great time to rip through the first book on the two-books-and-possibly-counting series, Father of Mine.

Get the Father of Mine ebook instantly for a measly $3.99. It moves fast. There’s a very good chance you’ll like it. And then you’ll want to rip through Son of Mine before the first of 272 NFL games are played, on Thursday night.

The Son of Mine ebook can be preordered for only $4.99.

The fine folks at Kirkus Reviews have given both books a thumb’s up. The end result is this: “A fast-paced mob-family saga with compelling characters, great dialogue, and hardboiled vengeance.”

So don’t fret that there’s no college football until tonight and tomorrow night. Start reading Father of Mine this afternoon. Then, finish it tomorrow afternoon.

Unless you finish it today. You just might.