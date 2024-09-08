 Skip navigation
Source: Ja’Marr Chase hasn’t decided whether to play

  
Published September 8, 2024 11:01 AM

Yes, he was on the field during pregame warmups. That doesn’t mean Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase will be playing.

Per a source with direct knowledge of the situation, Chase has not decided whether to play against the Patriots in Week 1, absent a new contract.

Chase, on one hand, doesn’t want to let down his teammates. On the other hand, he wants what he wants — and the Bengals haven’t given it to him. He’s currently going back and forth on whether to suit up and go.

If Chase doesn’t play (or if he does without a new deal), we’ll have details tonight on Football Night in America regarding the last, best offer the Bengals have made, and regarding Chase’s assessment of it.

For now, the lack of an agreement speaks for itself. He doesn’t like it. Unless the Bengals make him like it a lot more in the next two hours, he might not be playing.